Transcript for Prince William calls out tech companies during UK's anti-bullying week

Bankert, ladies and gentlemen. Yes. Let's do it. Happy birthday Mickey. We begin with a royal call to action in "Pop news." Prince William delivered perhaps his boldest speech ever during anti-bullying week in the uk calling on tech companies to do much more to fight the spread of violence and cyberbullying during a visit to the bbc. Listen. We've seen the technology that can allow to you develop an online community around a shared hobby or interest can also be used to organize violence. The tools that we use to congratulate each other on milestones and successes can be used to normalize speech that is filled with bile and hate. He and Kate will soon grapple with those issues with their own three kids admitting we're all making up the rules as we go but reserved his sternest rules for the leading platforms having them fight back against cruelty brought to the surface by social media and passionate about this. Good for him. Tough question. Do the royal kids get Instagram accounts? That is a great question. You wonder how much they'll be monitoring if they even get to use it, how much they're going to be on it. Every parent is thinking about that. All right. Let's play a little "Jeopardy," shall we? ?????? I've always wanted to be Alex trebek. I love you, Alex. Alex trebek and Netflix is the question. What is your answer? A match made in heaven. Now, old episodes of "Jeopardy" are available and people love it. Fans on Twitter say they are all in. One person writes just found out there's episodes on "Jeopardy" and suddenly my $8.99 is worth it again. Other share him dancing. A little nightclub dancing. A hot tip from one, the revolutionary war admiral is always John Paul Jones, the 19th century American photographer is always Matthew Brady. If it's not Edinburgh, it's Glasgow. It takes the guilt out of binge-watching your shows because it's education. Feel like you're learning something. You are. I really do love Alex trebek. Alec, any time, just call me. Earlier we saw Mariah Carey enjoying the season's first snow. She wasn't the only one, in fact all of us were a little excited to see the first snow of the season in New York but take a look at this. Check out Orange furry friend gritty. The Philadelphia fliers' mascot. He was just enjoying it. He's never seen it before and showed his love for winter making a snow heart outside the hockey arena and like a Orange ballerina on the ice he had the caption, zamboni dust, it's falling from the sky. I personally had to go outside and look at the snow. I mean I was inside. It was nice and cozy but had to go out and watch it because for some reason that change of seasons makes me feel excited. The first snowfall. The first one. It was still like, okay, change of season. We're ready for it. Ready for the cover story.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.