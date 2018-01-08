Ronda Rousey on her transition from UFC to WWE

More
The UFC champion also surprised superfans backstage.
6:42 | 08/01/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Ronda Rousey on her transition from UFC to WWE

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56959151,"title":"Ronda Rousey on her transition from UFC to WWE","duration":"6:42","description":"The UFC champion also surprised superfans backstage.","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/ronda-rousey-opens-mile-22-56959151","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.