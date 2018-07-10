Transcript for Secretive artist reveals how he shredded a work of art after it was sold at auction

we have two shredding stories. We have details about that shocking moment at a London auction house. Banksy posting a video and giving us a glimpse of his plan to have one of his works of art self-destruct. Jennifer Eccleston has the latest from London. Reporter: The viral prank shocking and mocking the art world. Banksy's painting selling to a private collector for an eye popping $1.4 million. Even more shocking is what happened seconds later. There's the beeping sound of an alarm and then the mounted canvas self-destructs sinking in its frame as the canvas emerges from the bottom shredded. The auction house seemingly unaware of the stunt saying online it appears we just got banksied. The elusive street artist whose identity has never been revealed clearly relishing in the shock value. First writing on social media going, going, gone. Then revealing in an Instagram video how he booby trapped the painting. A few years ago I secretly built a shredder into a painting in case it was ever put up for auction. Quoting Picasso the urge to destroy is also a creative urge. Controversy and global pr for the artist who came on the scene aiming his spray can at social injustice and consumerism. Especially in the world of art. That stunt has added a minimum of $5 million to his back pocket. Guys, collectors say that stunt increased the value of his painting. He says $5 million, but it could be up to $7 million. The buyer is saying thank you Mr. Banksy. Guys. For real. Maybe the buyer doesn't want to hang it in the living room anymore. Maybe you do hang it in the living room and show off. I'm going to start shredding everything I've got.

