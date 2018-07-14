Transcript for Serena Williams returns to Wimbledon

We appreciate it. The big ss story this morning. Serena Williams playing in the wiledon finath morning less than a year after giving birth. Yeah, just 10 Ms she's thlast amerin singles player. John Isner was ousin a grueli 6 hour 36-minute match on Friday. T th africanevin Anderson in a record 50-game fifth set. So now Williams will try to make history of her own in se of her 24th grand slam title.aba macfarlas there the tennis rstar's impressive return. Good morning, Julia. Reporter: Good morning, paula.yeimm's are owing and the sun is Sha andll eyes at wimbledonreen centre court because seren Williams thin sight of her eh wimble title. Now, Ady a legend here butaking BAC her crown less than a Y into mothermood and one year younger T the oldest womes champion. Tronger thver. Reporter: She's back. And ready to remind the world she's one of the greatest. And Serena Williams breaks to wie semifina Rorter: This morning Serena Williams hitting wimon's centre court to play in the finals for the tenth time. Whatever happens, honestly, is incredible efforo just gmotivation to keep going for the rest of my career. Rep sthe first mother in 38 Y to make T mbledon fils Nice. Ts star wondering if this moment would even be possibftng complications during childbirth just ten monago. I had a ry tough delivery and, you know, I had to have multiple surgeries and almost didn make it to be honest and so I remember I couldn'tn walk to ailbox, sot's definitely not Normal for me to be in a wimbledonals. Reporter: Those health problems adding to the list of challenges Serena was already facing her maternity leave cause ras to sli from 1st in world to 454 forcing her to petition wimbledon officials. Hareer is breathtaking. What she has done, the mtude what she do extraordinary. Yet she's topped hlf withon Come on Reporter: Still fiercely competitive she has a secret weapon thime, her daughter Olympia. Yes, ola, your drea can come true too. And she plays Germany's lique Kerber, a fme number one's befe won wimbledon. The question oeveryone's mindsisoday her day or Serena's? Ul Dan. Coming up on L at

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.