See how stars are getting ready for the 2019 Oscars

More
The 2019 Oscars are here, and stars are sharing behind-the-scenes moments getting ready for the big night.
0:55 | 02/24/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for See how stars are getting ready for the 2019 Oscars
Hit the oh please oh. Maybe we supposedly yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61285129,"title":"See how stars are getting ready for the 2019 Oscars ","duration":"0:55","description":"The 2019 Oscars are here, and stars are sharing behind-the-scenes moments getting ready for the big night.","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/stars-ready-2019-oscars-61285129","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.