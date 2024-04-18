Taylor Swift fans count down to release of ‘The Tortured Poets Department’

In true Taylor Swift fashion, Easter eggs abound as the megastar drops clues about Friday’s release of her new studio album.

April 18, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live