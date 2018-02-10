Taylor Swift to open 2018 AMAs with performance

The pop music sensation revealed on "GMA" that she will be taking the stage this year at the American Music Awards.
0:11 | 10/02/18

Good Morning America as Taylor just what this today not enough. I'm going to be opening up the American music awards with a performance I want Benjamin. Sounding too excited about it god.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

