-
Now Playing: Taylor Swift to star in upcoming 'Cats' movie adaptation
-
Now Playing: Katy Perry and Taylor Swift appear to end feud
-
Now Playing: Irwin family discusses Steve's legacy, introduces sloth and African dwarf crocodile
-
Now Playing: GMA Day's epic diva surprise for pint-sized singing superstar Malea Emma
-
Now Playing: Molly Shannon jokes, 'Move over Meryl Streep,' when it comes to "Big Little Lies"
-
Now Playing: Netflix's new 'choose your own adventure' feature
-
Now Playing: Actor Eric Idle reveals how one of his parties almost ruined a scene in 'Star Wars'
-
Now Playing: 'Monty Python' actor reveals epic party he threw with Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford
-
Now Playing: 7-year-old singing sensation performs surprise duet with her idol Jennifer Holliday
-
Now Playing: 'New York City Night' on 'DWTS' ends in 3-way tie
-
Now Playing: Miles Teller gets fit at the gym for 'Top Gun' sequel
-
Now Playing: Anthony Ramos opens up about 'A Star is Born'
-
Now Playing: Molly Shannon dishes on 'A Private Life' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Taylor Swift to open 2018 AMAs with performance
-
Now Playing: Gisele Bundchen on how she rose up from 'rock bottom'
-
Now Playing: 'Cosby' star job-shamed at Trader Joe's lands new role
-
Now Playing: Megan Mullally, Nick Offerman talk about their sweet love story
-
Now Playing: Matt Damon, Kanye West kick off Saturday Night Live premiere
-
Now Playing: 'The Good Place' star Jameela Jamil reveals how she lost her tooth in on-set fall
-
Now Playing: 'Queer Eye' star Tan France rescues your fall wardrobe