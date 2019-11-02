Transcript for Thomas Markle reveals the letter Meghan wrote him before the wedding

story. A revelation from Meghan Markle's father. He's released the personal letter she wrote him saying her heart has been broken into a million pieces. Eva pilgrim here. Reporter: More drama with Meghan and her dad. Just when you think it is going to calm down. And there could be a chance of reconciliation, something else comes out. This morning, new private moments between duchess megahand and her estranged father now public. Thomas Markle giving "The mail" a letter written by his daughter. After Markle had given ill-advised interviews in which he had been critical of Meghan and Harry. In extracts of let E, Meghan reportedly wrote her father, your actions have broken my heart into a million little pieces. While the purpose of Meghan's letter was very much to repair the relationship with her father. She knew in her heart of hearts H would be released to the paper. Thomas has a rod of this. This is exactly the man she knows. So many of the things in the letter were written with the public in mind. She wanted to set the record straight. Reporter: If you love me as you tell the press you do, please stop lying. Please stop creating so much pain. Please stop ek ploiting my relationship with my husband. Markle telling "The mail"on the Sunday he wanted the letter published now in order to set the record straight after meghan'ser circle mentioned it in a "People" magazine interview. One of the friends saying the duchess reached out to her father after the wedding. I'm so heart broken. I love you. I have one father. Please stop victimizing me through the media so we can repair our relationship. Thomas Markle said the letter was not so conciliatory. Saying, I thought it would be an olive branch. Instead, it was a dagger to the heart. He said he felt like it was a final farewell from his daughter who has not return his call since. The letter being out there puts the story with her father very much on N the past. She's focused on the present. Reporter: This was her last known communication with her father. The two have not spoken since the wedding. So much has happened in her life. He's missing all of the moments. Sad to see this played out publicly. Zblmpl more on the Adrienne Bankert and our CAS

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.