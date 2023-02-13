Timelapse video shows Rihanna's halftime show setup and takedown

The Super Bowl halftime show was Rihanna's first live performance in seven years. The singer also surprised fans with a pregnancy reveal.

February 13, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live