Former Olympic figure skater Tonya Harding sat down with ABC News to talk about her troubled relationships with her mother and first husband, her skating career and the 1994 attack on Nancy Kerrigan.

Former Olympic figure skater Tonya Harding admits she still cares what people think about her

"The media had me convicted of doing something wrong before I had even done anything at all," Harding said in an interview for "Truth and Lies: The Tonya Harding Story," which airs Jan. 11, at 9 p.m. ET.