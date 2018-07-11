Transcript for Viral break-dancing dad Ben Hart, or Beni-Hana, performs on 'GMA'

We are dubbing this would you look at that Wednesday. We're not talking about robin's shoes even though we should but talking about this video you just have to see. Take a look at this 60-year-old break-dancer. Yes, 60 years old. Amazing. That's Ben hart. 'Competing the a break dancing competition in Philadelphia and he may not have won but I tell you what he is winning over a lot of people on the internet. He really is. He's winning over a lot of people on the internet. And our producers said, what's that, Ben or benihana as he's known in the break dancing world. Oh, there he is, Ben. Show us what you got. ?????? ??? it takes two to make a thing go right ??? ??? ??? I'm not internationally known but I'm known to rock the microphone ??? ??? because I get stew -- stupid I mean outrageous ??? ??? stay away from me if you're contagious 'cause I'm the winner no I'm not a loser ??? ??? to be an emcee is what I choose ladies love me girls adore me ??? Oh, man, that was awesome. There you go. I mean they want to shake your hand. Awesome. I want a hug. I want a hug. That was fantastic. I just got to say -- Good for you. I love it. I'm going to hold this for you. That was amazing. And you didn't start break dancing until you were in your 50s. Wake up one morning and say I want to be a B boy. What happened? I'm out of breath right now. You know, a friend of mine who runs break dancing events knew him since high school said when are going to come to one of my break dances? I said, okay, I'll go. I'm just amazed. I went and looked at this and thought, I'm just amazed at the level of athleticism here. And I thought it would be a lot more fun than running on a treadmill for 45 minutes, going to the gym. So I met a guy there. One of the top breakers and said would you be willing to be my trainer, fitness, so he said, sure and so that's what happened. And now all over the place. Ben, it is very athletic. You're truly out of breath right now. Oh, yeah. It's legit and sometimes there can be some injuries. I'm not saying you broke a hip or anything but has anything ever happened. My wife does want to make sure my health insurance is paid up. Disability, life insurance. You have broken -- I've broken a couple of finger, a couple rib, toes. A contact sport. Because I wasn't doing it right so that taught me to do it correctly. There you go. Don't do that. I didn't do that in football. I didn't break all that stuff. Finger, toes, ribs. I'm glad you mentioned your family. What do they think of this new life? Completely embarrassed. Oh, no, no, no. Like it's like, dad, what are you doing? You know. Other dads aren't doing had. They should be proud because watching the video and watching you in person is really amazing. Thank you. That skill. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you for doing that for us. Thank you, Ben. Keep it up. Thank you. You're a beautiful soul. Thank you. Well said, robin. You know, we kind of needed that. That's amazing. All right. That's going to be hard to top.

