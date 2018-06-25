Transcript for The worst advice I never took: Rachael Ray shares the life lesson that stuck with her

What's the worst advice you ever see when something happens where I think what as a mistake. That was the wrong turn I don't. But that resonate with me to remember the worst advice. My eight Graham who made fun of me the first time I remember really throwing tantrums are child and I came home from Mashpee central school. And I was disgusted. Every made fun of me that was wearing jeans as very stressed and everybody made fun of my lunch because it's now. It was guardians and onions on record olive oil. Side this drama fury and to Scots and my grandfather made fun of me. And he made me count my fingers and didn't count my toes and knocked on my scalp. And his point wise if you have ten fingers and has used a lot of rating and you have absolutely no reason to be. I think that any gay you get. We all make mistakes but the best advice is to not dwell on them. But to be grateful that you got up into. Get up but didn't move on so I don't really think about the bad even when it comes to advice because it's useful in some. If you think about it in the right way.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.