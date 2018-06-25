-
Now Playing: Beyonce's 'Lemonade' Sparks Search for Mystery 'Becky'
-
Now Playing: Rachael Ray Talks Food and Wine
-
Now Playing: New USTA policy won't penalize players whose ranking drops due to pregnancy
-
Now Playing: Robin Roberts goes behind the scenes of 'Luke Cage'
-
Now Playing: LGBTQ couple featured on cover of ESPN The Magazine's body issue
-
Now Playing: 'Shark Tank' stars share the best way to ask for a promotion
-
Now Playing: 'Game of Thrones' co-stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie tie the knot
-
Now Playing: The worst advice I never took: Rachael Ray shares the life lesson that stuck with her
-
Now Playing: Deaf, injured hiker credits survival with dog that appeared out of nowhere
-
Now Playing: Woman on blast for threatening 8-year-old girl selling water on sidewalk
-
Now Playing: Roseanne Barr's emotional first interview since she was fired for racist remarks
-
Now Playing: Sole survivor of small plane crash escapes burning wreckage
-
Now Playing: Pilot escapes hot air balloon crash
-
Now Playing: California murder mystery after father of 2 found shot
-
Now Playing: Extreme heat fuels fast-growing wildfires
-
Now Playing: Severe storms bring more floods from Plains to Midwest
-
Now Playing: Parents of unarmed teen killed by police speak out
-
Now Playing: Congress struggles to pass immigration bill
-
Now Playing: Trump takes hardline stance on immigration as reunifications remain a question
-
Now Playing: Protests at the border are growing in Texas