Zetus Lapetus, these 1999 movies are 20 years old

More
Can you believe '10 Things I Hate About You' came out 20 years ago?
2:30 | 01/12/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Zetus Lapetus, these 1999 movies are 20 years old
Just too good to be true. Today man. Ends food and sips. The many and are afraid of eventually thought about in that. Yeah. I'm test myself. Oh in this Linda. And then can't. Your objective person that you were quite striking. He turned city's new. We forever the good. No action. This option crying he knew he who'd be were run. Just take my hand. Pull at the time. Obviously if and I had a dream. If we're beating the angle forcing third. When it means you're just look at this morning and suddenly I took baton. Period.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60325895,"title":"Zetus Lapetus, these 1999 movies are 20 years old","duration":"2:30","description":"Can you believe '10 Things I Hate About You' came out 20 years ago?","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/zetus-lapetus-1999-movies-20-years-60325895","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.