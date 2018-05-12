Transcript for Chrissy Teigen responds to backlash over photo of her baby in a helmet

I sure do. Our "Gma" cover story now. Chrissy Teigen sharing this photo of her child in a protective helmet getting a lot of reaction from parents. Linsey Davis is back with that. Hey, linsey. Good morning again, guys. She is sparking a social media trend of moms showing off their babies sporting these corrective helmets used to treat flat heads this. Is a common syndrome. Children winding up with the back of their heads being flat but it's not something that moms typically posted pictures of until now. Model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen revealing her 6-month-old son miles is now wearing a helmet to treat what she calls his adorable slightly misshapen head referring to a condition. Sharing pictures of her son inspiring others to post photos of their children clad in similar helmets of different shapes, colors and sizes. Some criticized Teigen prompting her to tweet, miles has been seeing a physiotherapist. We didn't just go straight to helmet. We tried muscle work and will continue. Some mild cases do some tummy time by repositioning babies and even the cases that require helmets and physical therapy do resolve within a few months. Reporter: This condition affects one if four children between birth and six months old. Lindsay's 7-month-old son Jaden wore a helmet it treat it for seven weeks. When he got the helmet on he screamed bloody murder as I'd call it because he was not a crier of the by day five he was back to his happy self. Jayden wore it 23 hours a day and just two weeks ago removed it for the first time successfully completing his treatment. It is a huge difference and not only shaped the back of his head but actually aligned his eyes. It aligned his chin. It aligns more than just the flattening of the head. Reporter: Primarily children end up with flat heads because doctors often recommend babies sleep on their backs and also because babies born prematurely are more likely to develop it because their skulls are still softer when they're born. Thank you very much. Dr. Jen Ashton is here to talk more about it. As we heard her say it is called position plagiocefaly. Anyone who's held an infant knows about the soft spots, and the brain is rapidly growing. Sometimes babies are born with these misshapen skulls, other times it is from this, you know, this campaign which has been life-saving against sids because now babies are positioned on their back to sleep. If they prefer to turn to one side like you and I do it can result in a misshapen head so want to be crystal clear, this is not a reason to turn your baby over when you put them to sleep. They need to be put on their backs when they go to sleep. How do these helmets work and are there other courses? They're cool, right? So first of all these are called cranial orthotics. Anyone who has used them on their feet this is just the skull form so they're laser measured individually and custom-made for the babies and they're worn almost all day for about almost 23 hours. The earlier the baby wears them the earlier the correction and the shorter period of time it will take to do that but basically it allows the skull to change and holds the regular shaped bones in place and lets the flat shape bone kind of grow, you know, at these kind of defebruarys. There are other things you can do before the helmet. Mostly physical therapy, positional changes, those things are tried first but then, you know, people are now aggressively going to these helmets because they're so safe and effective. Chrissy talked about that. I cannot believe they were shaming her for this and she was saying, look, we've gone to the doctor and tried other things. What's your advice as a mom and doctor. First of all in medicine just as in life, there is no place for shame and blame unless you are intimately involved with someone's specific situation anything you're doing is speculation. I think medically the term is stay in your lane. Parents have more than enough blame and shame directed inwardly. They don't need it from anyone else and bringing awareness to something affecting so many. 13 to 47% of babies today depending on what statistics you look at so awareness is good. It is, all right, Jen, thanks so much.

