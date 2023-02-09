Dad responds after son's teacher tells him only girls have painted nails

Christian Shearhod's 3-year-old son came home upset after his teacher told him that only girls have painted nails -- so Shearhod cheered him up by taking him to get a mani-pedi.

February 9, 2023

