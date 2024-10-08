Emotional video of son surprising mom by paying her mortgage goes viral

André Williams gave his mother Tracy Gathers-Williams the gift of a lifetime, sending her a video to let her know he had paid off her mortgage.

October 8, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live