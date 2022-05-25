First-generation student honors her immigrant mom on graduation day

Nataly Morales Villa, who earned her graduate degree from Harvard, adorned her mom, who came to the U.S. more than 20 years ago, with her hood, cap and stole on graduation day.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live