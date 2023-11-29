This girl had the best reaction when she got Taylor Swift tickets on her birthday

Ten-year-old Ma'Kenna got a huge surprise after pulling a string of plastic-wrapped cards out of her birthday cake, which read, "Sometimes your wildest dreams do come true. Are you ready for it?"

November 29, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live