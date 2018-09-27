-
Now Playing: Girl who met Drake gets 2nd wish: A new heart
-
Now Playing: Ultimate DIY decorating tips to transition from summer to fall
-
Now Playing: How StoryCorps is breaking down barriers with its 'One Small Step' campaign
-
Now Playing: How to shop for the perfect-fitting bra
-
Now Playing: Welcome to one of the world's first unicorn horn stores
-
Now Playing: Carla Hall reveals her secret weapon for the perfect fall dish
-
Now Playing: What's on your 'bliss list'?
-
Now Playing: It's cuffing season! How to perfectly pull off the fall fashion trend
-
Now Playing: From truck driver to successful artist: This man quit his job to become a sculptor
-
Now Playing: Social media diving stunts turn deadly
-
Now Playing: Gordon Ramsay shares healthy recipes from his new book on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Vets call OB-GYN during orangutan's labor complications
-
Now Playing: Ariana Grande's makeup artist shows us how to achieve fall's new look
-
Now Playing: 'GMA Day' tries one of Meghan Markle's favorite recipes!
-
Now Playing: Inside the fake eyelash craze
-
Now Playing: New high-tech ways to save money while online shopping
-
Now Playing: Caterer turns officiant to save couple's wedding day
-
Now Playing: The #FlowerVaseHair trend is blooming all over Instagram
-
Now Playing: Tips and tricks to feel and look younger
-
Now Playing: 2018's top Halloween costumes revealed!