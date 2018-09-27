Houston Astros invite young fan shamed for cheering to 1st playoff game

The Astros' Lance McCullers also sent a special message to "GMA" for Chloe, 8, who has a psychiatric disorder and was scolded by a stranger for cheering for her favorite baseball team.
1:47 | 09/27/18

