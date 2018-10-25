-
Now Playing: Students show thanks to Alabama janitor with handwritten notes
-
Now Playing: Beloved janitor gives clothes and snacks to students in need
-
Now Playing: Football fanatics face off in our 'Superfan Chili Cook-off!'
-
Now Playing: What's the worst date you've ever been on?
-
Now Playing: Are you guilty of any of these top annoying couple photo faux pas?
-
Now Playing: Janitor moved to tears after kindergartners sing 'Happy Birthday' in sign language
-
Now Playing: This out-of-the box bride 'blobs' into a lake in her wedding dress
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals: Big savings on clean beauty brands
-
Now Playing: Teacher brings students to father-daughter dance after they lost their dad
-
Now Playing: Tia Mowry makes spooky, peanut-free treats for your kid's next Halloween party
-
Now Playing: Carla Hall talks soul food in Times Square
-
Now Playing: These Halloween pet costumes are so frigging cute
-
Now Playing: Little boy bullied for nail polish gets confidence from community of strangers
-
Now Playing: Woman who's 39 weeks pregnant saves husband's life
-
Now Playing: How to pick the best apples for your fall dishes
-
Now Playing: Expert tips on how to brighten your makeup look
-
Now Playing: Megyn Kelly apologizes for blackface comments
-
Now Playing: Meet the woman behind the nails of America's biggest runway models
-
Now Playing: DIY unicorn pumpkin will bring magic to your Halloween
-
Now Playing: Meghan Markle is giving us all some outfit inspiration on her royal tour