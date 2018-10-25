Janitor moved to tears after kindergartners sing 'Happy Birthday' in sign language

The students of Hickerson Elementary School surprised Mr. James Anthony with the unforgettable rendition as he entered their classroom on his 60th birthday.
0:35 | 10/25/18

Janitor moved to tears after kindergartners sing 'Happy Birthday' in sign language
