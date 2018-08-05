Mayim Bialik opens up about parenting, her new book

More
"The Big Bang Theory" actress discusses raising sons in today's world in her new book, "Boying Up: How to Be Bold, Brave and Brilliant."
5:33 | 05/08/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mayim Bialik opens up about parenting, her new book

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55010486,"title":"Mayim Bialik opens up about parenting, her new book","duration":"5:33","description":"\"The Big Bang Theory\" actress discusses raising sons in today's world in her new book, \"Boying Up: How to Be Bold, Brave and Brilliant.\" ","url":"/GMA/Family/video/mayim-bialik-opens-parenting-book-55010486","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.