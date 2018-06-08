{"id":57065559,"title":"Mom channels Britney Spears to document her 4th pregnancy","duration":"0:52","description":"When Charlotte Chatman has trouble sleeping while pregnant with her fourth child, she dreams up funny ideas for documenting her pregnancy.","url":"/GMA/Family/video/mom-channels-britney-spears-document-4th-pregnancy-57065559","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}