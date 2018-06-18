Parents hit with $132,000 bill after son knocks over a statue

The parents of a 5-year-old boy are being asked to pay a $132,000 bill after their son knocked over an art sculpture on display at a community center in Overland Park, Kansas.
3:10 | 06/18/18

