Transcript for Players from the viral high school sportsmanship video speak out on 'GMA'

famous athleteso want to celebrate two highoo athle who in a moment O sportsmanship inspired so many. Ey're both her right now. We're going to T te moment but first we want to share their story with you. Her Ty Koe got T final strike to send his sch baseball team to the state championship. But while his teamcelebrated, Ty shrug tmunning towards home plate hug the ba, jack Kocon. It turns out the a only opponenn theeel they're also longtime friends. They M whenhey were 8 years playing sports together until going to differengh for Ty in that mom theush of winning didn't come first. What mattered M bei there for hisfriend. It would you please welcomety and jack here to "Good morning America." Ye what is all about. Yo know you'll haven't wanted to talk abouts lot bse you didn't want people to think that the reason wid it to get the att shank you. We think it' impornttory and means so much. Whatade you do that? It was really just instinct kind of. Knew I had to win the gam first fory team. I think iwehemhat much to bring them tote sohat was my focus but aft the pch after it was all said and done B there for a friend when he was at his worst and I just had to there kind of console him. I felt LE it washe right to do. You seemed a bit surpr by it. I was reallysurprise you at first I didn'tlize it was I had my head down and T it was one of my teammates. When saw is him that just meant the world to me said it before but 20 years I won't remember the score of the G but I remember what Ty did forme. I just T chills. What did you say? I was caught up in the men. We hadt won the game but I was able to gords T. I told him it wasn'isfault. There's seven innings to a game. Everyone contributes.but it wasn' his fault. I also that ou friendship is wayortant than the G and will last longer the outcome You're thick friend, thick as thief friends and competitors basebalieldnd you're rivs when it comes the -- your favorite nflams. You like the -- S. Like -- Minnesotaikings. H does THA work out? You , W don't normal focus that I into fights with all my otherendsbout who has a better team T and I focus on being buddies and that's kind of all that tters. You don't worry about -- E don't worry about going back and forth who I theetter team. Thn we B that up. You touched a lot peoe and we have a special message. Take a look. T isobb from the grbapackers. I just wanted to tell you that myself ay teammates stake spiration from the kind of sportsmansh demonstrated at that game. Ited tolso let you know that E H selected to be a recipient of a hony espy awthank you for beat example for all of us. Both you. Apse ] You guys gettinghonorary espy. Roll I No. Oh, my god. Now, this is just a replica. You'll get one withour name but you'll haven espy. I'll let you hold it fort now. Wow So thestion tt we always ask, how do you fe speechless. Oh, my god. It's amazing. The momentor you? Oh, man, I have Noa what to say. Crazy. My gosh. Yeah, sll shaking a little bit?we left Y G speechless. I was not expecting this a all. See, thisshy I have a young woman here Blair who plays ip state. Miissippi statsketball player in the final four for the last two head is the coach there and this I why we playspor. What you allxemplified R there in that moment. It's sportsmanship. It's about car forne another and that's what you really embodied and we appreciate that and that's W you'reeing given that for. Hank you So cool. [ Applause andou Ady got yours but you can watch the other ones hosted by dantrick live tonight 8:00, 7:00 cen right here on ABC.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.