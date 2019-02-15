Teacher cuts hair for kindergartner who was teased for sporting a shorter style

Teacher Shannon Grimm, also a mom of three, said she wanted to turn student Prisilla Perez's tears into a teachable moment for the entire class.
0:31 | 02/15/19

