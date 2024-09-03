Watch this baby's reaction when she sees clearly for the 1st time

Pita, who was 7 months old when the video was recorded, can finally see clearly now, and we couldn't be happier.

September 3, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live