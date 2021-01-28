Transcript for 4-year-old's made-up song, 'Leave Me Alone,' is getting love from millions

If you're having a rough wind and you just want to be left alone may I suggest that you let your feelings be known like little Milan Marie. Kayla. Milan. A her mom said she made up that song. I'm assuming directed at mom's a beautiful way to let everyone know exactly. How you're feeling and with that. Eileen yeah effectively. The night she feels.

