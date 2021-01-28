-
Now Playing: White House welcomes its newest canine residents
-
Now Playing: Baby panda hangs on to zookeeper
-
Now Playing: Dog practices mean mugging in the mirror
-
Now Playing: Chef Marcela Valladolid shares 2 meals for under $20
-
Now Playing: ‘GMA’ Deals and Steals on winter skin care
-
Now Playing: Paris Hilton opens up about IVF journey
-
Now Playing: Cardi B opens up about her skin condition
-
Now Playing: Woman speaks out after Lindsay Lohan helps her come out to family in viral video
-
Now Playing: Terrifying footage shows bear chasing skier on slopes
-
Now Playing: More middle-class earners are struggling to get by amid COVID-19 unemployment
-
Now Playing: ‘Deals & Steals’ on great kitchen and home products
-
Now Playing: Pros and cons of intermittent fasting
-
Now Playing: I lost 115 pounds and run an organization encouraging Black women to run
-
Now Playing: How 1 couple got creative to save their business
-
Now Playing: Declutter your home and eliminate stress with these tips
-
Now Playing: Day trading explodes amid pandemic
-
Now Playing: ‘Home Improvement’ sitcom stars return in a new, real-life workshop competition show
-
Now Playing: Two white deer spotted in West Virginia woods
-
Now Playing: Iconic beauty brand is headed to Smithsonian