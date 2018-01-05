Transcript for Chef Ivy Stark shares how to make the best guacamole on 'GMA'

We'll celebrate Cinco de mayo a little earlier, everybody. So right now in honor of the first day of may, our new guest is an accomplished chef who have back in New York City and one of my favorite restaurants downtown, please welcome chef ivy stark. Wow. Hi. How are you? How are you? Thank you. Oh, my goodness. Wow. So what do we have, tacos here. A bump of different tacos and guacamole for you. The perfect breakfast? And tuna? Some tuna as well. Yes. I have some grilled tuna. I have asada, vegetarian tacos. Most people, they want to know the secret to making great guacamole. I want to ask you that. This is something you're an expert at. There is a secret. So there's two little secrets first and most importantly is that you have a ripe avocado. Secondly you have to use sort of if you don't have a more -- mortar and pestle, you have to grind it together with the grinder so you release the oils of all of the onion and the chili and flavor so when you add the avocado in and toss it together you have all that flavor going through it rather than throwing everything in a bowl and mixing it. You guys all know now. What's your favorite? My favorite dish for Cinco de mayo? Well, it's the celebration of, you know, the bat of puebla so I like to eat food from puebla which is the mole from puebla. It has a tiny bit of chocolate and mostly chilies but Turkey and mole poblano is the national dish. It's amazing. Are you bringing out the margaritas next? We skimped on the margaritas. I'm sorry. You're not getting margaritas. Ivy, thank you so much. This is excellent. And elle toro blanco, I love it. Everyone at home, you can get recipes for all these dishes on our website and, rob, we'll save

