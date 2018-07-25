How to cook with edible flowers to beautify your next summer meal

More
Chef Jeffrey Nimer of Haute Chefs Los Angeles adds lavender and borage blossoms to spruce up a drink.
2:17 | 07/25/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for How to cook with edible flowers to beautify your next summer meal
I didn't show you how to work with the flowers we used in recipes and all curious. Some different. One of the first rescued them to me it's going to be a lavender cocktail. Our Collins. Using the flowers to enhance flavors really. Cooking is about playing with different variations to season she liked the way you cook. We've seen we've we so by doing that create your own distance killer or go with or without court one.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56796522,"title":"How to cook with edible flowers to beautify your next summer meal","duration":"2:17","description":"Chef Jeffrey Nimer of Haute Chefs Los Angeles adds lavender and borage blossoms to spruce up a drink.","url":"/GMA/Food/video/cook-edible-flowers-beautify-summer-meal-56796522","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.