This Disneyland dessert is only on the menu one night each year

More
The Sugar Pinata is served every year for the Napa Rose New Year's Eve Gala.
0:47 | 10/31/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for This Disneyland dessert is only on the menu one night each year

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58858048,"title":"This Disneyland dessert is only on the menu one night each year","duration":"0:47","description":"The Sugar Pinata is served every year for the Napa Rose New Year's Eve Gala.","url":"/GMA/Food/video/disneyland-dessert-menu-night-year-58858048","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.