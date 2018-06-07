These DIY wine slushies are perfect for the summer

Make these three wine slushies at home with ingredients from your local grocery store.
Hi I'm retail economy. Hotels and where. New York City and absolutely perfect summer day since celebrates its frozen cocktails and three got doesn't we have. Nine of those. Frozen Berry Bellini and tropical like points much all treasonous increase in eight. These ingredients all summer long and local grocery store before the ninth office and start with some freshmen got spark notes that at some. Some ice and bullets. Next up the closing in on music so stop and ask them back simple syrup on apple. It was months. Finally. Toppled like slushy and peaches pineapple. Avenue a block. Cheers to a great summer.

