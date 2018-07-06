This robot named Flippy can cook your hamburger for you

More
Robotic kitchen assistant cooks hamburgers by monitoring each one in real-time.
1:17 | 06/07/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for This robot named Flippy can cook your hamburger for you
We're not paying.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55696035,"title":"This robot named Flippy can cook your hamburger for you","duration":"1:17","description":"Robotic kitchen assistant cooks hamburgers by monitoring each one in real-time.","url":"/GMA/Food/video/robot-named-flippy-cook-hamburger-55696035","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.