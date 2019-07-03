Transcript for Alfre Woodard gives Michael a warm hug, talks kids and more

We are so excited for our next guest, who is a four-time emmy-winning actress whose career entertained us for decades in every form, from Broadway to the big screen. And now she's taking her talents to Netflix in her new movie, "Juanita." Take a look. We have the -- croissant. A croissant sounds good. But what I would really like is regular whole wheat toast with my fried eggs and bacon. Ma'am? Juanita. Lewiston. Please welcome the lovely alfre Woodard. Thank you. Thank you. Hi. Dancing over there. Cutie. Hi. My legs are shorter. Thanks for the pillow. I like that. What you may not have seen before she came out, Michael and she were doing a danceoff. She was doing a dance. I was watching. Thank you for being here. You have had many roles. But one thing you do is you play a mom a lot. You're like America's mom. Do people ever just come up to you and say, I want a hug? All the time. All the time. My face breaks out from people's hair products. Oh. And I smell like the cologne. But it will be every age. I know when they see me, they go -- come on. You know what? I'm sitting here right now going, I got a kiss. I didn't get a hug. Ky have a hug? Oh. Come on. Oh! It's a good hug, too. Oh. I'm in the best mood ever right now. I love that when they look at you like this, you go right in. You can't half-step on a hug. You either do it or you don't. You've got to go in. You have to go all the way. You've done that in this movie. This movie, "Juanita," you play a woman who puts even in front of herself. And then you get fed up with it and you decide to kind of take care of yourself for once. Can you relate to this type of movie and situation? Well, I can. I try not to be that mom. But I am one of those mom. It's your first bite and -- they say, oh, that looks good, mama. I go here. In your mouth. But, I -- you know, I think because women feel like we know we're going to be all right. And we don't know if our mates or if our -- the people that we're parenting are going to be all right. So we put ourselves last. It doesn't matter whether that person -- what -- where they are in the economic echelon. How much responsibility they have or not. They tend to put themselves -- because we're the stronger sex. And -- No, it's true. You know, alfre, you know what? I'm not even going to debate it. But you didn't have to look at me and go -- what is that? You know what? She's demonstrating right now we're built to last. Built for stuff, you know. And to be able to do that, your mind and your heart has to be built that way. I agree. I agree. Women are tougher than men, without a doubt. You're a mom of two. You have been married for almost four decades. Yes. To Roderick. Roderick. Who wrote "Juanita" for me. Wow. What is the biggest thing you have learned in parenting and marriage that you can share a little wise wisdom nugget on the rest of us. I wouldn't call it wisdom. And if it doesn't work for you, don't call me up. Because -- I'm just saying, I find that -- I find humor. Humor is more important than I mean, sex is good. Sometimes, I mean -- I'm not in a sexual scene, Michael. Bad sex is not good. It's better to walk away, Sara. But -- but -- You two are going to make me walk away right now. But you have to be able to -- if -- it's important that your mate makes you laugh and you make them laugh. And that you have -- you get -- you get their sense of humor. I think, because, darling, you're going to need it as soon as the sex is -- as soon as you get tired, you're going to need it. And life is going to dish so many things that if you can't laugh together, what do you have? Hey. With children, you probably already know this. If you don't laugh, you'll cry. No, no, with children, you understand that they come here who they are already. They're not a reflection of you. Don't be looking for aunt Myrna's temper or uncle Joe's humor. From that first moment, it's just -- watching, listening, to find out who they are. You shepherd them through. But they came here on their own. They're not a part of you or your experiences. That is wise. That is wise. Oh, wow. Great advice. We always look at our kids and

