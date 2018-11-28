Transcript for Bangs are never a good idea except when we Photoshop them onto Michael Strahan

I heard about a new trend, bangs. I went through some phases. One was explicable. It was in the '90s. Bangs were in their peak. They were really doing well and if you had them, you were cool. Ever since then it's not a great idea to have bangs. People keep thinking it is. I asked Dionna who does my hair. I was like could you cut my bangs? I heard it's coming back. She said, no, I'm not doing that. They're saying people are still trying to get badges and it's not working for people. You had bangs? In my adult life and it was a bad choice. Judge away. That's not bad. Because my smile looks cute, my bangs do not. Is that all? No. There are more. Keep them coming. Will and I Google imagined myself. That's all we have. Will took the worst one. Thanks, will. You said -- this is something I wouldn't know anything about. No, you wouldn't. I'm a little upset. I do know about bangs. I went through my phase too. Come on. Is that even you? Yeah, that's me back in college. I had bangs. Blonde bangs. I dyed them. Odell Beckham Jr. Is doing it now. All the kids are doing it. They weren't the first. I was doing it in the '90s. I think the blonde brings out your eyes. I like bangs. Because my hair is natural, if I get my bangs cut, they end up here. It's like a fro bang. That's natural volume. It's cute.

