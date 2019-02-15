Now Playing: BlackPink superfans go head to head

Now Playing: PREVIEW: BLACKPINK on Strahan and Sara this Friday, Feb. 15!

Now Playing: K-Pop superstars BlackPink announce North American tour

Now Playing: BLACKPINK performs 'Forever Young' on Strahan and Sara

Now Playing: BLACKPINK shows Michael their signature dance moves

Now Playing: This 105-year-old can dance!

Now Playing: Freddie Highmore on his success in 'The Good Doctor'

Now Playing: Is 'Dancing with the Stars' in Sara's future?

Now Playing: Chrissy Teigen tweets people's most embarrassing stories

Now Playing: Mary J. Blige says Cardi B and Nicki Minaj's feud is 'negative' for women in music

Now Playing: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are engaged

Now Playing: Famous 'Carlton' dance denied copyright

Now Playing: George Clooney leads stars criticizing Academy Awards decision

Now Playing: Newlywed Liam Hemsworth talks his new film, 'Isn't It Romantic'

Now Playing: Insomniac Theater: 'Fighting with my Family' and 'Isn't it Romantic'

Now Playing: North American International Toy Fair preview

Now Playing: Avril Lavigne performs 'Head Above Water' live on 'GMA'

Now Playing: Exclusive sneak peek of 'Toy Story 4'

Now Playing: Alexis Ohanian reveals what makes his marriage to Serena Williams work