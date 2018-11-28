Transcript for Would you book a ticket to Mars? Elon Musk just might take the trip

Something else, we had this landing. You guys see the landing on Mars? Yes. How amazing was that? They sent back some photos. We have photos from Mars which is so incredible. The photos just keep coming in from the satellite. That was the celebration. You saw the hand shake they were doing back there like they were Lebron James. They were so excited. Then this one photo came in. I was going, boy, that makes sense. Where is this photo? Can we get to it? That's where the white house got those Christmas trees. There we go. Brought them from Mars. It makes so much sense, the red planet. It makes a lot of sense. But I bring up Mars for this reason, Elon Musk, owner of Tesla and the founder of spacex, he has this whole thing on HBO called "Total access" that he's going to send people to Mars. Send you to Mars. There's only a 70% chance he'll go. What's the 30% chance of not going? I have a feeling that's stronger than going. I have a feeling the survival rates of this is low. It's going to be in about seven years and it cost a few hundred thousand dollars. It's not cheap. It's six digits. The reason he wants it at that price point is because he said it's the median cost of a home in the country. You're not buying large toilet paper packs. It's more than a price point. It's six digits. It's six digits. It could be seven digits. He wants to make it affordable for certain people to go. Some people are saying it's just for rich people to get away. He said it's not necessarily that. He said once you land, you have to start building stuff. Your probability of dying on Mars is much higher than on Earth. He had to spell that out for me because I didn't know that ahead of time. Here's another quote. He said there's not much leisure. Even after all this it's a very harsh environment. There's a good chance you die there. We think you can come back, but we're not sure. Do you get a deal on the round trip ticket? His thing is -- does that sound like an escape hatch for rich people? It sounds like something -- sounds like where I want to send some people. They can't come back. I would raise money for certain people to go if they can't come back. That's what I'm saying'. Carla, one question. Would you like to name said people? Absolutely not. I didn't think so. I am just intrigued. If somebody builds something, like the Wright brothers, didn't the Wright brothers try the plane out before anybody else? Yeah. How are you going to tell me you're building this thing for me to go to Mars and you're not going? No. I've seen those space movies and they don't work well. I don't even get the updates on the new iPhones because the glitches aren't worked out. You don't take the first space trip. You don't do that. Do you update your iPhone? Not until the glitches are done. Can I borrow a few hundred

