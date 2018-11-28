Transcript for Has your boss ever taken your idea? Here are tips to survive the work bandit

We don't tell. Keep the TV on. Have you ever had a boss that stole your idea and used it as their own? We got a lot of people working here like, yeah. Fonsi, your boss can see you right now. Fonsi, when you're doing that, he knows it's coming. Have you ever had that happen to you? I've had colleagues, never a boss. Excuse me, didn't I send you that article? It's happening right now in real time. Hello? It was a great idea, Carla. Thank you. Give me credit. This is from the Wall Street journal. If someone has their idea stolen, how do you react? You can't control it. It never looks good to claim that credit back. I think you rest better knowing you know where it came from and the person knows where it came from. That's self affirming at work. I swear we're in a black church. They're like, yeah, that's right. You preach it, girl. Amen, that's right. I got a little amen. You forgot that part. There are rules though. I agree with that. There are rules to it. They say don't complain or react with anger. Avoid going over their head. That could backfire on you. You create an email trail just in case. Just put them all on there. Don't jump to conclusions because some people say maybe the idea coming from your boss will go further than if the idea comes from you because you're not at that level. If you directly discuss this issue with your boss, make it about the team. Don't go you stole my stuff, man. Don't do that. What goes around comes around. Also, give people credit in rooms. If you were the personally that was constantly that was Michael's idea, that was Carla's idea, when you give credit people are more apt to give you credit. That's one of the coolest parts. Lead the way you want to be treated. Full disclosure, we steal our boss Rory's work every day. Every day. Thank you, Rory. We do reverse. We steal the boss' work and take

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.