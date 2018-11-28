Transcript for Check out this adorable 3-year-old use his pup to help play a game on his tablet

Yes, we will. How you doing? I'm good. I saw the cutest thing today. You know I'm a sucker for dogs. You said you brushed your dog's teeth every day for a year. For years. The dog Peter passed when he was 16. For at least the last six. The other thing -- I know people who don't brush their own toet -- teeth for a year. I don't hang out with those people. We digress. He was on a fully homemade diet. So I cooked for him as well. Wait. You cooked for your dog and not yourself? Am I not supposed to be talking? You don't know how to cook for yourself, but you cook for your dog. The dog, there was no spices or mixing. You know when you made me put that salt in? You don't have to season the dog's food. You want it plain and brand. That's when you've nailed it. Did you ever ask your dog if he liked it that way? He kept coming back for more. I'm a sucker for a dog. I saw this adorable video online. This was a little boy who needed a stylus, but he didn't have one. He's literally using his dog's foot. Oh, paw. I'm sorry. Thank you for correcting me, fonsi. His paw. Isn't the paw in the front and the foot in the back? That's right. They're all paws. Dogs are all paws. Okay. It's all paws. They'll go with all paws. That's a cute video. It's so cute. I used to use my dog as a little Hoover. When you have kids and you spill food, you're like trixie come here. I didn't have to wipe my floor the whole time I had dogs. That's how clean my house was, Carla, and the kitchen. I was over here in my head saying nasty. Carla, I love you being

