One couple got engaged in the middle of the NYC marathon. Would you say yes?

More
"GMA Day" hosts break down the do's, don'ts and nevers of proposals.
3:16 | 11/09/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for One couple got engaged in the middle of the NYC marathon. Would you say yes?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59085938,"title":"One couple got engaged in the middle of the NYC marathon. Would you say yes? ","duration":"3:16","description":"\"GMA Day\" hosts break down the do's, don'ts and nevers of proposals. ","url":"/GMA/GMA_Day/video/couple-engaged-middle-nyc-marathon-59085938","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.