Transcript for Two 'GMA Day' audience members face off for big money in 'The Checkout!' game

Thanks to our sponsor Aldi we're going to give you money savings tips. When you make Aldi your first stop, you'll save so much money on groceries that you can splurge on other things. To show you the great ways to save we're going to play a game called the check out. We have two audience members who are going to compete to guess the price of Aldi products and recipes. Here are our two audience members, Beverly from Houston, Texas and Madison from Tampa, Florida. You ready? Yes. Here we go. We have a butter nut squash and cranberry couscous. What do you think it costs to buy all this at Aldi? The almonds are just $2.49. Competing stores value this recipe at $27.49. Beverly, how much do you think it costs to make? What you got, Beverly? $24.99. Madison, $26. The answer is $17.03. Beverly, that was a large price discrepancy. We have sunshine baked wine from New Zealand. This pairs well with the butter nut squash. Clearly I'm a chef extraordinary nar. Beverly, how much do you think this cost? $14.99. $14.99. Madison, what do you say? 16 bucks. $6.99. There are no losers here. We're going to keep playing strong. We've got one more. We have this merry moment ugly sweater wine cover. I find this so adorable. They're perfect little hostess gifts. How much do you think these will break the bank? $500. Rory, stop giving away great ideas. $5.99. Madison? $7.99. It is $2.99. I'll tell you right now, Madison, I don't know where you shop, but you shop at some very expensive places. Come up to the middle. Come out here. Congratulations. So nice to have you guys here. Madison said I'm better at spending money than saving money. Everybody's -- we got a little gift here. Beverly, you won a $500 gift certificate. Madison, you won a $100 gift certificate. Because our audience has been so great, you're all going home with a $100 gift certificate to Aldi.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.