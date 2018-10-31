Transcript for 'GMA Day's' favorite can't-miss celeb Halloween costumes, the scariest villains and the worst candy

Halloween show. If you're wondering why we're dressed like this, it's because we're giving Halloween back to the kids. The experts. The kids designed these costumes for us. We have a few audience members here, Dennis and Jean, from new Jersey. Please explain your costume. What are you? I'm a bag of leaves and my husband Dennis is -- A leaf blower. That will keep him busy all day long. Thank you guys. Thank you. That's genius. She gets the credit. Wife deserves the credit. We're going to sit down at the desk and do some topics here. Beep. Beep. Beep. Beep. Audience: Good luck, Michael. I'm not even going to try to sit down in this thing. I'll stand up the whole time. All right. Okay. What you got, Sara? We've kind of blown it out of the water with these costumes, but they weren't tested for seating abilities. But a lot of celebrities got dressed up this weekend to have their festive Halloween parties. Some of our favorites were Rita Ohr as post Malone. This is a really good one. You barely recognize her. Harry styles went as Elton John and Elton John tweeted at him and captioned it, now that's a Halloween costume. That's a great one. This is also -- Joe Jonas dressed up as his fiance in "Game of thrones." She's on the far right. He's dressed up as her. The first question I would ask is is that what I look like? "Crazy rich Asians" was one of my favorites. Olivia Munn went as aqua Fina. That's great. That was one of my favs. They go all out. They go all out. Especially in Hollywood, you play a character all the time and it can be silly. There's pressure. If someone invites you and you're a celebrity going to a party, you better nail it. I get invited to a lot of parties. I got invited to the casamigos party and I didn't go. Because you go big or you go home. Yeah, but I go big here at work and I'm tired by the time I get home. This is hot. Is yours hot? Are you hot? Yeah. I'm starting to sweat a little. My designer built an air conditioning system in this costume. Valerie didn't give me any air circulation. My feathers are hot. That's a joke. I'm burning up. I'm burning up too. There was a study about the scariest Halloween villains. I love this. They did a survey. Here are the top five and then we polled our audience. Number five, chuckie from "Child's play." He's a kid. Just grab the little -- oh, my goodness. We got chuckie here. That's the biggest chuckie. How did they not catch that knife in security screening? So much for our security. Wait. Wait. When I was just flying from California, this guy walks back with a guilty look, he has a Halloween machete. I was like, dude, did you think you were going to get on the flight with that? It was packaged in plastic. He walks back like this. I'm like, dude, I had a water bottle and you have a machete. We have all this candy. We love candy. Kids love candy. It's Halloween and all about candy. What is some of the worst -- don't you hate when you go to somebody's house and the candy is horrible? Yeah. Have you ever avoided a house because you realize the candy is horrible? Yes. We're all on the same page. Thrillers did a list of the worst items you receive when you trick-or-treat. I see the worst one. It's something I've seen before. Let me get my T Rex arms. You ready? Circus peanuts. Who eats these? Do you like them? Yeah. Circus peanuts. Candy corn. Our kids would disagree with that. They all loved it. It tastes like wax. Candy cola bottles. I never tasted those. Peanut butter kisses. What's that? I'm looking for that myself. One thing I don't understand, raisin boxes. Let's set the record straight. This is not candy. Unless it's a raisinette and it's chocolate covered, then it clears the bar. But this crap -- One of the worst things is -- apple. The apple is one of the worst things. Do not give apples to kids. Drop the apple. Yes. These are the peanut butter

