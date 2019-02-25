Transcript for Don't hassle the Hoff!

legend who we loved in "Knight rider" and "Baywatch" as well. These days he's so massive he simply goes by the Hoff. Please welcome the most popular life guard of all-time, David hasselhoff. ?????? hello. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Hello. I love it. The baby. Thank you. Thank you, everybody. Wow. They love you, man. You're tall. You're tall. No, you are tall. I'm not ever eye level with someone. What are you? 6'5"? Yeah. You too? No, I'm close. We're close enough. How about that? Close enough. On our licenses, we're all the same. We are. But none of us are as cool as you, man. I don't know. I wanted to ask you a serious question. When was the last time someone hassled the Hoff? Nobody hassles the Hoff. Nobody. I love it. But I'm only asking that because don't hassle the Hoff. That is such a big thing and the t-shirts are very popular so we came up with a t-shirt for you as a guest here on the show. Oh, no. Oh, yeah. And it is, you know, don't sway the stray or you'll feel the pain from the Hain. That's right. That's right. That's for you, man. I like it. Something to wear around the house when you are cleaning or I'll wear this to bed. Tonight. That got really intimate. We'll see what happens. You weren't always the Hoff. Where did that come from? It came from Australia. I got a call from a newspaper and they said, how do you feel about being a sex symbol at 50? I said, okay. All these epidemic -- they used this word epidemic of e-mails about secretaries of the Hof. Hoff-tastic. Hoff to see the wizard. He's Hoff stuff. Sounds like everyone has a lisp. He's Hoff the charts. A lisp. Everyone has a lisp in Australia, and I went to Australia and they were giving out the awards that are, like, the grammys and they say, you shut down the server with all the people calling in. How do you feel about being the Hoff? I took off my jacket and said, don't hassle the Hoff, and the only way you can win in Australia, and you probably know this, is you have to up those guys. Yeah. They're going to give it to you right away. Hey, Hollywood, you know, right away. You don't like it, but then they're really cool. If you give it to them back, you know? You have got to earn the respect. You have to earn the respect and you earned someone's respect because you just got married, my friend. Yeah. Congratulations. How did you two -- how did you two meet? I was -- it was actually because of Simon Cowell believe it or not. So she got through her audition. That's pretty funny because all the pretty girls I go through. You go through. You go through. I was replacing Simon Cowell and I went to do an episode of "Britain's got talent" at a place called the St. Davis hotel in Cardiff and she walked by me and I said, there she is. My arm went up. It's the girl in my dreams. That happens? It just happened and I said, go get her. She came over to me and she said, can I have an autograph or a selfie? I said, do you have a boyfriend? I totally expected her to say yes. She said, no. I said, what are you doing later tonight? Then she said, can I have a selfie? I said, what are you doing later tonight? She said, I'm having dinner with you and I said, okay. Let's take a selfie. She's smooth. And then we went eight years because we moved so fast, like, I saw you in Sweden. I met you in the hotel and you didn't ask me for my number, but anyway. What were you doing in that hotel? I was relaxing. I wanted room service. I was relaxing. Women were so pretty. Room service. I need more cream. A girl would come, hello. I need some sweetener. Hello. God, these girls are knockouts. That was before I had my wife. Now he's blind. He doesn't notice anything. I saw her, and honest. I had a physical feeling. So I said to her, let's go to dinner and everything was shut, and they called this Indian restaurant. We are closed. Are you closed for the knight rider? No, we are open. I love you name dropped it. Not yourself. I did knight rider and so we went and had dinner, and then we have been together eight years. We just got married in south of Italy. Beautiful. Congratulations. Congratulations. That's amazing. I feel like that does only happen in the movies. You know, it was a physical feeling. I actually left and drove halfway to London and I turned the car around, and I came back and I said, there's something going on here. There's something weird here. We need to see each other again, and then she said, but you know, you're only, like, 27 years older than me. Who needs math? Who needs math? I said, we'll deal with that, you know? A couple of weeks later, I got the call. You know what it sounds like? Sounds like the Hoff was hassling. Yeah. She hassled the Hoff.

