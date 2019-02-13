Instagram girl dresses up as iconic black women

More
From Beyonce to Black Panther, this little girl is owning Black History Month.
1:04 | 02/13/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Instagram girl dresses up as iconic black women

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61050249,"title":"Instagram girl dresses up as iconic black women","duration":"1:04","description":"From Beyonce to Black Panther, this little girl is owning Black History Month.","url":"/GMA/GMA_Day/video/instagram-girl-dresses-iconic-black-women-61050249","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.