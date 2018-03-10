Transcript for Jessie James Decker shares her delicious, secret 'fit-chiladas' recipe

You fell in love with our next guest on "Eric and Jessie, game on." Now she's here to show us a delicious dish from her new book "Just Jessie." Please welcome, singer, song writer, reality TV star, wife extraordinaire, Jessie James decker. Thank you for joining us today. It smells delicious. What are we making? My chicken fit chiladas. I call them that because they's only about 180 calories. So you can eat ten. Yes, and they fill you up. Whenever I'm trying to lose weight after each baby, this is what I do. I don't like to cut anything out. I want to enjoy myself. Before we start, we want to time it. You said it was easy. We want to make sure you can trust me on this. TV time easy or at home easy? We're putting three minutes on the clock. No pressure. Here we go. We have onion, olive oil, garlic. Shred the chicken for me. Just -- Get up in there. Next we add some pinto beans. Go, go, go. We've got our red sauce. I lived in Jersey for three years. So I say sauce now. Sauce. We're going to add chicken brother. Salt? Not all of it, girl. Just a little pinch. She's trying to give you the high blood pressure diet. These are all pinches. Am I shredding the whole chicken? Keep shredding. Did I do that? It's okay. Keep going. Keep going. You don't let anything slow you down. Keep it going. That's a mom for you. We'll add the parsley. We'll keep going. It's good they can't see the sauce running down my leg. Smell that. I can smell the onions. Are you done yet? I feel so bad for this chicken. I shredded a lot of it. Add the chicken. You put it in the pan? Yeah. Add it in there and add a little bit of this too. Don't knock that off Michael. This is good. You can add as much meat as you once. Once you finish the filling -- What we do next is -- another tip for y'all is it's nice when you have -- these are the low fat tortillas. There's only 45 calories in them. She's clearly read the back of every package. Yes. Take a little olive oil and rub it on your hands. What does that do? Put a little salt on there. It adds a little something extra. Then you take a little bit of our -- Use this spoon. You're right. I'm so kitchen savvy. We'll add a little bit of this. You'll wrap it and face it down. Then you add the enchilada sauce. 30 seconds. I like to make mine homemade or you can do store bought. Store bought will do. You're being too nice. This is how I would be. You got it. Then the cheese. Yes. We got 18 seconds. It's okay. This is going to be really cheesy. Ten, nine, eight -- You've got the garnish, some sour cream. Yes. Five, four, three, two, one. Oh, my god, Jessie. Here you go. First of all, I'll be honest with you, you deserve a medal after this cooking segment. You really do. Here is the finished product right here. It looks delicious. Yes. We have to take a bite. Sara, come over here. Get in there. It's so good y'all I promise. I'm trying to get in here. Get a little meat. Was that homemade or store doubt -- bought? Bout? That's homemade. Before we go, you share advice in your book -- let me make sure I get -- what's your advice to people to do everything you do so smoothly? I like doing a lot of things. I prioritize. My family is number one. I love being a mother and wife. If anything work related gets in the way, I don't do it. Prioritize. Make your family the priority. We sit down every night and have dinner together. They are the focus of my life. Everything else is fun to do. Make your family first. I love that. I love that advice. I love your husband as well. Tell him congratulations on retiring from the NFL after eight seasons. I will. We hope he has a great retirement. Thank you. And your fit chiladas are amazing. Check out "Just Jessie" now in

