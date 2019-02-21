Transcript for Ken Jeong on 'The Masked Singer,' his one-pack abs and more

Please welcome, actor, comedian, and can't forget, Dr. Ken Jeong. Hey. Welcome to the show. Welcome to the show. We had not seen you all morning. I know. Have not at all. It's so great to see you this year. Mm-hmm. So great to see you. This is that moment where you would normally come out. I heard you wanted to address something with Michael. Yeah, you know, I heard some comments that probably unsettled all of you, as well. Really. I have a beef with you. Let just show the clip here. Okay. Last night, if you caught it, Ken Jeong's one pack was very special. He did the one pack I was like, Ken, I guess it was good TV. But, buddy, we gotta get you to the gym. Can I be completely honest? Yes, yes. You're a doctor, right? Yep. 15 years, a lot of concussions. I don't even remember saying that. NFL -- NFL caught up to me, I guess. I don't know. I -- I -- I think you look dashing. Thank you, thank you. I like your one pack. Thank you. I mean, what really hurts is that we have the same situp coach, you and I. And, you know, you said, like, I need to send it to a gym. I went to five gyms that day. And all of them had amazing buffets. Equinox has the best of all the English muffins. I won't lie to you. You know, it was -- ab-shaming is a real thing. And I feel like -- you know, I feel like -- I need you to be more ab tolerant. Ew. It's not that bad. They just reshowed it so the audience at home could see it again. I gotta say, I love the show. "The masked singer." You had my boy, Terry Bradshaw, on the show. Yes, yes. What a great show. Thank you. Thank U. Ratings hit. I'm watching you try to guess, though. You're not the best guesser of who is in behind these masks. Oh, thank you very much. I -- I do occupy the title of the show both on camera and off-camera as literally the stupidest guesser of any game, much less "The masked singer." Even my kids are like, you are the worst guesser. Who did you think was behind the hippo mask? Deion Sanders. That was the first contestant to be eliminated. I thought, feels like an NFL player. And someone who loves bowling. Someone who, does some hip hop or new jack swing kind of. It felt like. So, to me, it felt like deion Sanders. I felt so confident. I was like, oh, my gosh, I hope I didn't crack the code of the show. I'm such a genius. I know everything. I'm going to ruin the show. But neon deion. I couldn't be more wrong. It was Antonio brown. Yes, it was Antonio brown. And, um -- You got the football player part right. That's the only thing I got right. Continuing your streak, Ken. You have a new Netflix special called, "You complete me, ho." Explain. I just love you saying that. It's -- it's actually named after my wife's -- my wife is Vietnamese doctor, last name ho. So I married a ho, right? It's street legal. My parents are proud. My parents being pimps are totally proud of me marrying a ho. I can say anything I want. That's the beauty of marrying someone with that last name. Get in the car, ho. I can say that. Make me some rice, ho. You complete me, ho. Hence the name of the title. Well, we have a clip, though. Nothing like Christmas around your house. Ho, ho, ho. Well-played, Michael. Well-played. Well-played, Strahan. Gotcha, buddy. We have a clip. Where you describe -- you and co-star Zach galifianakis from "The hangover" one of my favorite movies, meeting president Obama for the first time. Take a look. Zach whips out a $2 bill. You have change for this? Obama is laughing so hard, going, oh, very droll, Zach, very good. I'm standing to the side in a suit and tie. Because I'm a very good Asian. I'm in a suit and tie standing to the side and I'm having my Google image resting face. All right? Because when you Google image-search me,ays get this. Oh, my. Ken, why don't you live with us? I never want to let him go. I brought my couch, you know. Make sure that Yo that just so they can see this face. Cause it's true. It's in every shot. We have it from three different years. Catch Ken's new Netflix

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.