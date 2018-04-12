Transcript for Kimberly Williams-Paisley said her husband Brad Paisley "stalked" her

You guys know our first guest from her beloved role as Annie banks in the movie "Father of the bride." One of my favorites, I loved that movie. She's gone on to star in shows like "According to Jim" and "Nashville." She's here with her new film "The Christmas chronicles." Let's take a look. How was your night? You'll never believe it. Good. What did you guys do? Oh, my god. This is the best Christmas present ever. Please welcome Kimberly Williams paisley. Hi, nice to have you here. How are you? Good to see you. Have a seat. Thank you. How's it going guys? Merry Christmas. By the way, I watched this. I'm a Christmas movie nut. I loved it. Isn't it cute? I loved it. The elves looked a little gremlin like, but I loved it. I liked it too. We went to the premiere with my kids. It's fun to be able to go to a movie with my children and my in-laws and everybody was happy. We just had your husband Brad here. I know you tell this story all the time. It's my favorite love story ever. How did you meet? He stalked me. Isn't it romantic? It could have ended in jail in marriage. I was like all right, I'll marry you. He fell in love with you on the big screen. He and his girlfriend went to see "Father of the bride." That's nice. It was a really awkward. The movie really moved him. Yeah. Things didn't work out with the girlfriend. After like -- seven years after they broke up he was like I'll call that girl who was in a movie. And two babies later. And 15 years of marriage. That's awesome. He wrote songs about you. You were in a video of his. I love it. Thank you. You're a big fan of his as well. I am. 15 years, two kids, do you still fan girl? I do. I go see the shows. I don't see a ton of the shows because, you know. When I do go out, I sit in the sound -- where they have the sound board. I'll watch him. He does this moment where he comes into the audience and I'm like right there. He throws picks to the audience and I'm like me, me, but they're hard to catch. Does he look for you in the audience? He doesn't want to draw attention. Since you have a problem catching the picks, we got you a little gift. That's perfect. Try it out. You seem to have some trouble. So we got you another gift. This will be super discrete. There you go. Nailed it. You mentioned the anniversary. You guys just celebrated that. Did you do anything special? 15 is a big one. Honestly we celebrated 12. When we were engaged, my dad was giving us advice about successful marriages. Father of the bride literally. My literal dad. He was telling us about a study of marriages that are successful. He said when you've been married 12 years, you have a successful marriage. Brad and I looked at each other and we were like all we have to do is 12 years. Okay. That sounds good. The first 12 years we just kept saying we've got to make it to 12 and then we're successful. At 12 we thought we can do another 12. So we renewed our vows. It was funny. I had a dress bought on Hollywood boulevard by my best friend. I never tried it on. It was actually kind of a surprise. We said this as a joke. Brad kind of arranged it with my friend. She showed up at my house. She said I found this dress. Does it fit? It did. It fit really well, but you could see my underwear through it, but I'm like it's fine. The two kids, have you showed them "Father of the bride" yet? I haven't. It's a good one, right? It's a good movie. They're not that much into weddings. There's kissing. They don't care about kissing. They don't want to see me walking down the aisle. I will show them eventually. It's two boys. They should know giving a girl a blender is mixed messagmessaging. My dad got my mom a sewing machine and she wasn't happy either. I would like a blender. Not a sewing machine. I am such a Christmas nut. When this popped up, I watched it immediately. This is such a good movie. I'm glad you liked it. It's funny. It will make you cry. It's got great emotional moments. It's about a family that's really struggling. My husband in the movie, Oliver Hudson, he has passed away. We're just trying to put our lives back together and we're not succeeding at the beginning of the movie. We're all struggling. Then you see this journey and the kids spend an evening with Santa Claus. They're trying to catch him in the act and they do. It's like an incredible action movie. It's Santa Claus like you've never seen him before. It's what would he actually look like if he had to do this task of hitting every house? How does he do that? The kids get to go on an amazing journey and it's healing for everybody. Kurt Russell plays Santa Claus. Yes. The movie is getting incredible reviews. It's done really well. An amazing cameo too that I predicted as the movie went on. I said if they know what they're doing, they'll put her in here. Don't give away the surprise. I saw it in a posting. It's not a surprise. Kimberly, thank you for being here.

