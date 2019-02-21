Lisa Rinna's 'Real Housewives' tagline

More
What would Michael and Sara's "RHOBH" tagline be?
0:57 | 02/21/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Lisa Rinna's 'Real Housewives' tagline

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61214256,"title":"Lisa Rinna's 'Real Housewives' tagline","duration":"0:57","description":"What would Michael and Sara's \"RHOBH\" tagline be?","url":"/GMA/GMA_Day/video/lisa-rinnas-real-housewives-tagline-61214256","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.