Transcript for Looking for love? Top opening lines to help you get a date online

If you're looking for love this afternoon, we may have found the perfect opening line to land you a date online. Sara, what do you got? I'm an expert. I met my husband online. There's a new article from "Cosmopolitan" ten fool-proof messages to get a response. Listen to these. I just think times have changed. Sup. Not a question mark, just sup. Apparently it works. It's how you say it. Sup. The swagger better come through on the typing. Hellotion. Best Lacroix flavor. You have to say it right. It's like hellotion. Sup. You know they're typed? Yes. I've got to sell it more. Do this one. Is that your dog? Even if they don't have one by the way. Even if you don't have a dog, you ask somebody if that's your dog? Regardless if they have a dog in their photos or not, the line guarantees success. I want to hear you ask this. Do you want to grab a drink on Thursday? Now you got all sweet. He went from arrogant to believably sweet. Now we had a guy in our audience brooks. He was our audience announcer. What's up, brooks? He tried these. You tried these on your tinder account. How did it go? It went great. I got responses on all of them except one. Just one? Hellotion did not work. Shocker. Did you type it like hellotion? Did you add swagger? I hope I added swagger. I don't know. I never heard of hellotion. Did you ever hear of this? I never heard of it. Is it a millennial thing? The young boy in the front was like no, it's not. You shouldn't be on a dating website you're too young. What are you talking about? Both of you cover your ears. Cover your ears. Is there anything you would switch out in your execution? You had a pretty good response. The article had you send a cowboy emoji. Just the cowboy? Yes. Oh my. I would do that or I did a gif or something. A gif would be fun. Did you do the cowboy emoji? I did. It worked. Brooks, are you going to go out with any of these people? I might. Is there a maybe? There's a strong maybe. We may have a "Gma day" wedding in our future. Call me maybe. We asked the audience for their top three. The three we got is do you want to grab a drink on Thursday? Is that your dog? I knew that would work. And sup. Sup is like the modern version of Joey from "Friends." How you doin'? That was Joey? Yes. That was Joey, right? Was it? Yes. You had me confused. I had me questioning myself. I think we need to use more

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.