Now Playing: Macy Gray discusses upcoming release of her 10th studio album, 'Ruby'

Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Melissa McCarthy reflects on her high school hairstyle

Now Playing: Macy Gray performs her new hit song!

Now Playing: Melissa McCarthy became 'enamored' with characters in 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?'

Now Playing: 'The Conners' sneak peek: Jackie tries to fix her kitchen's 'flow'

Now Playing: Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson reportedly split

Now Playing: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told family baby news at Princess Eugenie's wedding

Now Playing: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry announce pregnancy

Now Playing: Alec Baldwin debuts talk show

Now Playing: Live action 'Aladdin' teaser trailer released

Now Playing: Royal family attends Princess Eugenie's wedding at Windsor Castle

Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: First lady speaks out on marriage in the media spotlight

Now Playing: Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Ross perform live in Times Square

Now Playing: Astrotwins discuss horoscopes, what's in the stars and break down zodiac signs

Now Playing: 'Behind the Insta' of Hilary Swank's craziest photos

Now Playing: Hilary Swank on spontaneous cross-country travel and being back on the big screen

Now Playing: Amanda Peet explains why she's not on social media

Now Playing: Comic Con attendees find confidence in cosplay

Now Playing: Insomniac Theater: 'First Man' and 'Bad Times at the El Royale'