-
Now Playing: Macy Gray discusses upcoming release of her 10th studio album, 'Ruby'
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Melissa McCarthy reflects on her high school hairstyle
-
Now Playing: Macy Gray performs her new hit song!
-
Now Playing: Melissa McCarthy became 'enamored' with characters in 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?'
-
Now Playing: 'The Conners' sneak peek: Jackie tries to fix her kitchen's 'flow'
-
Now Playing: Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson reportedly split
-
Now Playing: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told family baby news at Princess Eugenie's wedding
-
Now Playing: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry announce pregnancy
-
Now Playing: Alec Baldwin debuts talk show
-
Now Playing: Live action 'Aladdin' teaser trailer released
-
Now Playing: Royal family attends Princess Eugenie's wedding at Windsor Castle
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: First lady speaks out on marriage in the media spotlight
-
Now Playing: Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Ross perform live in Times Square
-
Now Playing: Astrotwins discuss horoscopes, what's in the stars and break down zodiac signs
-
Now Playing: 'Behind the Insta' of Hilary Swank's craziest photos
-
Now Playing: Hilary Swank on spontaneous cross-country travel and being back on the big screen
-
Now Playing: Amanda Peet explains why she's not on social media
-
Now Playing: Comic Con attendees find confidence in cosplay
-
Now Playing: Insomniac Theater: 'First Man' and 'Bad Times at the El Royale'
-
Now Playing: Sissy Spacek says she was 'discombobulated' meeting Robert Redford