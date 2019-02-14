Transcript for Is it OK for Michael to buy roses for his girlfriend?

And you told me something backstage which I did not know. Which I have done and you make me feel bad about it. I bought roses. Is that bad? No, right? With can we start by, I say this every Valentine's day. Tell everyone what you told me. It is sweet. That is very thoughtful for all the men in here that probably went with the dozen roses. That's 99% of us. I'm saying you can do so much less. A woman wants a thoughtful gift. If you're giving me a red rose, you're saying I'm every girl you've ever dated. Which is the least thing I have ever heard. I got a box of meat! A box of meat! I get you. I get you. That's why I did that. I'm giving you roses. Because the man is taught -- we think roses are red and they're romantic. They're a little last minute, but they're romantic. Each woman is so different. I'm just saying put a little thought into knowing the woman you're with right now, and you can do much less and we will be thrilled. Thoughtful gifts, write you a letter? Make you our own personal card? Yeah, if you write a card, done. Done. For the price of one card, you're done with Valentine's day. You're welcome. I just dropped it like yoda. I'm going to tell you in theory, that's good. But in reality, we know it's a lie. No. You need more than a card. You got to come better than just a card.

